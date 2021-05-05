How Bay Area Counties Are Making COVID-19 Vaccine Access Easier

As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine slows, Bay Area cities and counties are making access easier.

Some counties are no longer requiring appointments while others have lifted restrictions on where patients live or work and still others are mobilizing clinics to reach underserved communities.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Here are some vaccination events around the Bay Area this week:

East San Jose school vaccination clinic. Stanford Children’s Health mobile medical clinic aims to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and provide medical services to low-income residents. On Wednesday, the teen van is returning to Anderson Elementary School, 4000 Rhoda Drive, San Jose (back parking lot) to provide a second dose to individuals in the community.

Contra Costa County. The county is launching two pop-up, walk-in vaccination clinics available through Thursday for eligible people who live and work in the county. The locations:

Meadow Homes Elementary School, 1371 Detroit Ave., Concord

Ambrose Recreation Center, 3105 Willow Pass Road, Bay Point

Benicia. The city is opening a vaccination clinic Wednesday for people 16 and older at the Benicia Senior Center. Those 16-24 will receive a gift certificate for pizza once they get their second dose on May 26.

San Mateo County. With its increased vaccine supply, the county resumed mass vaccination sites last week. The county will continue to host two to three mass vaccination sites weekly. Drive-thru vaccinations are available Wednesday at the San Mateo County Event Center, 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are not necessary but can be made at MyTurn.ca.gov if people wish.