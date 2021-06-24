Levi's Stadium Mass Vaccination Site Set to Close After 350K COVID-19 Shots

After four months, COVID-19 vaccinations are set to end Thursday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara after the site administered more than 350,000 doses.

Santa Clara County will refocus its vaccination efforts on smaller clinics. Anyone who received their first dose at the stadium site and still need a second dose can go to the county COVID-19 vaccination website to schedule an appointment at any other location still operating.

Meanwhile, the push continues to get younger people vaccinated even as a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety panel confirmed 323 cases of a rare heart inflammation in young people who received shots. That amounts to about 12 cases per 1 million patients.

The rare condition has been found mostly in people 30 and younger, two-thirds of whom were men and boys who got the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

One father on NBC's "Today" described his son’s experience: "They made him wait for six hours, then it became eight hours. And when my wife finally said he is having a heart attack, she said it several times, they finally put them in a room did the EKG … showed that he was having issues with his heart."

A Stanford doctor says each family has to weigh risk of the vaccine against the risk of COVID-19 for themselves.

"I actually do have two teenagers, and both of them have gotten two doses," said Dr. Grace Lee of Stanford Children’s Health. "At the end of the day, a decision that a child has to feel comfortable with."

Symptoms of the rare heart inflammation include shortness of breath, especially while lying down; heart palpitations; and chest pain or pressure.