Levi's Stadium to Become COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site: 49ers

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, home of the San Francisco 49ers, will become the Bay Area's next COVID-19 mass vaccination site, according to the team and the county.

The announcement by the 49ers and Santa Clara County on Friday is calling it California’s largest vaccination site, scheduled to open early next week for county residents with an initial capacity to vaccinate 5,000 people a day and plans to increase that to as many as 15,000 as vaccine supplies increase.

The 49ers indicated on social media the site will open Tuesday.

"We recognize the urgent need for an effective and equitable vaccination effort for our community and are proud to partner with the county of Santa Clara to bring this vaccination site online as quickly and efficiently as possible," 49ers President Al Guido said in a statement. "We have brought every resource at our disposal to bear on this challenge to ensure members of the community we live in each and every day can be vaccinated safely and quickly."

Levi’s Stadium staff, working in conjunction with County Health System leaders, local contractors and health care workers, are preparing the stadium for the opening.

Levi Strauss and Co., a longtime partner of the 49ers, also is joining the effort, supporting logistical costs to ensure the site is able to come online as quickly as possible, the county said.

The site will be staffed and operated by the County of Santa Clara Health System, officials said.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, eligibility, and distribution, visit sccfreevax.org.