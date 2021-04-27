Marin County Expands Mobile Vaccination Program Further

Marin County health officials are expanding a mobile clinic program to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to people in communities where few, or no, vaccination options exist.

The county started expanding its mobile operations two months ago in an effort to remove barriers to access, by getting closer to the people who have not yet been vaccinated and by waiving appointment requirements.

New locations are announced each week on Marin County Public Health's Pop-up Vaccine Locations website.

In addition, Public Health continues to offer home visits to anyone 16 and older who cannot physically leave home to access a vaccine. For more information, call 833-641-1988.

The county is winding down operations at its two mass vaccination sites in San Rafael. The last day to obtain a first-dose vaccine is Saturday. Both centers will remain open through May 29 to provide second doses.

County officials say 105,000 doses have been provided at the two mass vaccination clinics and that 81 percent of county residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose, making the county one of the most highly vaccinated counties in the state.