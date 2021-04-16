Multiple Contra Costa County Sites Have Open Slots for COVID-19 Vaccinations

Contra Costa County seems to be the place to go in the Bay Area if you're looking for a vaccine, with plenty of appointments available at county health department sites in San Pablo, Richmond, Concord and Antioch.

It seems it's just a matter of getting the word out.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

When the Antioch Community Center opened a vaccination clinic, for instance, it administeed 150 doses, and apparently there's more to go around. The site, which is run by federal, state and local agencies, can accommodate 500 shots a day, some on a walk-in basis.

The problem, according to one Antioch City Council member is a lot of people don't know about it.

"I have people from Sacramento today that came in, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton," Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock said. "People are trying to get in on those overloaded systems when they can come here and get those shots right away."

San Mateo County hasn't been as lucky. County Supervisor David Canepa said opening up eligibility has created more problems, which have been compounded by the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Canepa has been pleading with the state to send more doses to the Peninsula.