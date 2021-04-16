race for a vaccine

Multiple Contra Costa County Sites Have Open Slots for COVID-19 Vaccinations

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Contra Costa County seems to be the place to go in the Bay Area if you're looking for a vaccine, with plenty of appointments available at county health department sites in San Pablo, Richmond, Concord and Antioch.

It seems it's just a matter of getting the word out.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

When the Antioch Community Center opened a vaccination clinic, for instance, it administeed 150 doses, and apparently there's more to go around. The site, which is run by federal, state and local agencies, can accommodate 500 shots a day, some on a walk-in basis.

Local

San Jose 7 mins ago

SJSU President Apologizes for ‘Breach of Trust' in Ex-Trainer's Sexual Misconduct

reopening the bay area 1 hour ago

San Francisco Loosens More COVID-19 Restrictions on Indoor, Outdoor Events

The problem, according to one Antioch City Council member is a lot of people don't know about it.

"I have people from Sacramento today that came in, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton," Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock said. "People are trying to get in on those overloaded systems when they can come here and get those shots right away."

San Mateo County hasn't been as lucky. County Supervisor David Canepa said opening up eligibility has created more problems, which have been compounded by the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Canepa has been pleading with the state to send more doses to the Peninsula.

This article tagged under:

race for a vaccineContra Costa Countyvaccinations
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us