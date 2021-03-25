Oakland Coliseum Vaccination Site Could Stay Open Longer Than Initially Expected

The federally run COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum could stay open longer than expected if Alameda County gets the go-ahead to take over operations.

Since the drive-up site opened in the Coliseum parking lot in mid-February, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been managing it in conjunction with the California Office of Emergency Services, with the intent of running the site for eight weeks.

That timeline ends in mid-April, and now Alameda County is talking with the state about taking over at that time, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. One of the issues, according to the newspaper, is if the county takes over, would it continue to receive the doses from the U.S. government, or would the county have to rely on the allotment it already receives.

The Coliseum has been administering about 6,000 shots a day, totaling more than 200,000 so far.

Incidentally, the Oakland A’s open their season at home April 1, but the games, which are allowing a limited number of fans, are not expected to impact operations at the vaccination site.

BART will be running 10-car train service for fans after each A’s game to make it easier to practice social distancing.