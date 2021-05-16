Palo Alto High School Opens COVID-19 Clinic for Teenage Students

Students on the Peninsula came to get the Pfizer vaccine at Palo Alto High School Sunday.

It was through a partnership with the school district, which held its first clinic by offering doses for eligible students 12 and up.

Adi Hiremath, an eighth grader said that he was ready for it.

“I go out and I skate a lot with my friends and just being vaccinated makes me feel a lot safer,” he said.

“I had actually scheduled an appointment for him in Pleasanton it was so far away that was also a school day, so this worked out,” Poornima Hiremath, Adi’s mother and a resident of Palo Alto.

Demand was high among families as soon as the registration information came out.

“Today, we are excited to offer the COVID-19 vaccine for roughly 1,000 students in the district. Our goal is to ensure we can offer that any student in the district who is eligible who wants to get the vaccination,” said Yolanda Conaway with the Palo Alto Unified School District

Conaway said the Palo Alto Unified School District’s new clinic is a partnership with Safeway Pharmacy.

“We were already working on a plan to get our students 16 and up vaccinated because they were the first ones to get approved,” she added. “During that time, it was announced that students 12 and up were able to get vaccinated as well so we were able to quickly get that set up and started in the process.”

Another clinic at the Palo Alto Unified School District is set next week with a goal of 1,000 more students with second doses to follow.

Michael Byun told NBC Bay Area that he registered his 12 and 14-year-old children to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’re just checking the boxes so to speak. It’s not required but see more of society more or less,” he said.

Conway told NBC Bay Area more of the district’s future plans with their COVID-19 clinic.

“We are also in a discussion right now to figure out a way to bring mobile units to our communities, so that our students who may be living in some of our low-income housing areas can get vaccinated,” she said.