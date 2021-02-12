San Mateo County to Begin Vaccinations for Teachers on Feb. 22

San Mateo County officials announced on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, child care providers, first responders and food and agricultural workers will begin Feb. 22.

Those workers are the next eligible groups under Phase 1B of the state's vaccine framework. They will be vaccinated as the supply allows.

As of Sunday, 84,783 county residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. Of those, 19,612 have received second doses.

Since vaccinations began in December, the county prioritized Phase 1A health care workers and long-term care residents according to state guidelines.

People age 65 and older are still being vaccinated in the county via health providers, pharmacy partnerships and the county's health department.

While the county wants to move forward quickly in vaccinating other groups, the limited supply hampers efforts, and county officials are asking that people remain patient.

To ensure equity in distribution, the county plans to encourage vaccine providers to vaccinate populations in low-income neighborhoods before the broader population.

For more information on vaccination in San Mateo County, visit https://www.smchealth.org/covidvaccine.