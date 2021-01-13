race for a vaccine

Santa Clara County Opens Up COVID-19 Vaccinations to Anyone 75 and Older

By Robert Handa

Santa Clara County has opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 75 years of age and older.

But Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement on Wednesday to open up vaccinations to anyone 65 and older has the county playing catch-up again. The county said it cannot keep up without adding more vaccine supply.

"We did make a request on Sunday for 100,000 additional doses and the state authorized an additional 6,000," County Counsel James Williams said.

Satya Kalra of San Jose is 76. He is doing his best to stay healthy during the pandemic and now has a vaccine appointment for Monday.

"I’m very happy to get this vaccine," he said. "I was waiting for it because I was very anxious because of my health situation."

