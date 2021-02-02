Santa Clara County Still Experiencing COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage

The pace of vaccines in the South Bay is frustrating, both for people trying to get the shots, and a healthcare giant trying to give them.

Kaiser says it's had to cancel thousands of appointments, because it doesn't have enough shots to give.

"We could give a lot more vaccines, as could a lot of entities in our community, but we just don't have them,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County health officer.

He said they need more vaccines and they need people to stop making appointments they're not showing up to as it slows down the process.

"First of all, don't make more than one, and cancel any that you don't plan to go to,” Fenstersheib said.

Speaking of slow, Kaiser Permanente said it’s had to cancel 5,000 vaccine appointments for seniors, because they don't have enough vaccines either saying, “We understand the frustration this causes, and we are continuing to do all we can to increase the supply of vaccines, working in partnership with county, state and federal governments.”

Meanwhile, Santa Clara County says keep trying.

"Make an appointment, again some may say they don't have appointments, they're filled up, and we want people to keep checking back, and hopefully soon we'll have enough to meet the need,” Fenstersheib said.

Kaiser says as soon as they get more vaccines, they will reschedule the appointments, starting with those 75 and older.