SF's Moscone Center to Open as Mass Vaccination Hub

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Kaiser Permanente and a consortium of health care providers on Thursday are expected to announce the opening of Moscone Center as a high-volume mass vaccination hub.

The hub will officially open to Bay Area residents age 65 and older and health care workers, starting Friday, with appointments available on the state's MyTurn portal.

Moscone Center initially will carry a lower vaccination capacity due to limited supply. But once supplies increase it is expected to administer between 7,000 and 10,000 vaccines a day, officials say.

All vaccinations at Moscone Center will be by appointment only for anyone eligible to receive the vaccine, regardless of health coverage.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors are holding an emergency meeting Thursday to hear Supervisor Matt Haney’s Vaccinate SF emergency ordinance.

The ordinance, introduced at last Tuesday’s board meeting, would require the San Francisco Department of Public Health to submit a written comprehensive public mass vaccination plan to reach all San Franciscans, share vaccination data by demographic, supply, provider and neighborhood information, and create a central portal for vaccine appointments.

The ordinance is co-sponsored by Supervisors Shamann Walton, Hillary Ronen, Gordon Mar, Dean Preston and Connie Chan.