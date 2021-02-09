Sonoma County to Open Three New Vaccination Centers

Sonoma County will open three new vaccination centers to serve residents age 70 and older.

According to a county news release, the first center will open Tuesday at the Petaluma campus of Santa Rosa Junior College at 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway in Petaluma.

Another will open Wednesday at the Huerta Gym in Windsor at 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 200. The third is set to open Feb. 16 in the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Hall at 126 First St. West in Sonoma, in partnership with the Sonoma Valley Community Health Center.

All three centers will have the capacity to provide 300 vaccinations per day. It brings to 19 the number of clinics being supported by vaccines from the county's Department of Health Services.

The county announced last week that 11 Safeway stores across Sonoma County are scheduling vaccination appointments for eligible residents. In addition, CVS Health has said it will start administering vaccines to eligible populations at CVS Pharmacy locations in 100 communities across California, including the city of Sonoma starting Friday.

For a complete list of vaccination sites in Sonoma County as well as the latest vaccine numbers, who is eligible for a vaccine and how to receive a vaccine, visit SoCoEmergency.org/vaccine or call 211.