Stanford Medicine Vaccinates Nonclinical Staff Before They're Eligible: Report

Stanford Medicine last weekend vaccinated staff and researchers not considered front-line health care workers in a misstep that further underscores the institution's flawed vaccine distribution plan, according to a report from the Stanford Daily.

Vaccine doses offered via walk-in appointments Saturday and Sunday at Stanford Hospital were intended only for clinical staff, a group of Stanford Medicine researchers told the newspaper, but some nonclinical staff reportedly received the vaccine.

Only front-line health care workers were eligible to receive the vaccine at Stanford from Dec. 17 to Dec. 28. Other nonclinical staff are eligible beginning Jan. 8, the Daily reported.

But affiliates of the institution reportedly shared misinformation via email blasts and social media, saying there was an "excess" supply of vaccines and adding that nonclinical staff, including faculty and students, could walk in a get a shot, according to the Daily.

This latest mistake in Stanford Medicine's vaccine rollout comes a week after dozens of front-line residents protested, saying they were passed over during the initial vaccination phase. Leaders with the institution later acknowledged the algorithm being used for the vaccine distribution was flawed and apologized, promising to revise the plan to prioritize front-line workers.