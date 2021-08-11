Stanford Will Require Weekly COVID-19 Testing Regardless of Vaccination Status

Stanford University announced Wednesday the institution will require weekly COVID-19 testing regardless of vaccination status beginning Aug. 15 as cases continue to rise.

According to The Stanford Daily, the university may be the first one in the country to enforce such mandate.

BREAKING: Stanford will require weekly COVID-19 testing beginning Aug. 15, regardless of vaccination status. The University is potentially the first in the country to mandate testing for fully vaccinated individuals. Story to come. — The Stanford Daily (@StanfordDaily) August 11, 2021

In a statement, Student Affairs officials said testing will be required for everyone, including all students living on campus, university provided off-campus housing or coming to campus.

In addition, all Stanford students, employees, and visitors are required to wear face coverings indoors including elevators. The only exception applied when alone in a private office, student room, or actively eating or drinking.

