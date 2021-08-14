Santa Clara County

Third Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Available for Vulnerable Groups

All county vaccination sites are available to administer the third dose starting August 14, and mobile sites will follow suit by mid-week next week

By Bay City News

Getty Images

Transplant recipients, cancer patients and people with immunodeficiencies can receive a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine in Santa Clara County as of Saturday.

The decision follows the Food and Drug Administration's recent emergency use authorization for additional doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

People with diabetes, heart disease or the elderly are not authorized by the FDA to receive a third dose unless they have additional conditions that weakens their immune system "to the same extent as someone who had a solid organ transplant," says a press release by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department.

Those unsure of if they fall under the eligible category should consult with a medical professional, said the county.

About 2.7 percent of the U.S. population is considered immunocompromised, according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In these populations, infection rates are higher than healthy populations, and they're more likely to have a severe case of COVID-19.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"We have vulnerable immunocompromised populations who are again at risk because of the rapid spread and high transmissibility of the Delta variant," said Dr. Jennifer Tong, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. "For those, a third dose of vaccine offers a substantial additional layer of protection from infection and serious illness."

The new expansion does not extend to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and recipients must have had their vaccination series 28 days before the third dose. The booster shot must match up with the recipient's initial vaccine series.

Local

Lake County 14 hours ago

Crews Battle Brush Fire in Lake County

coronavirus 14 hours ago

Bay Area Residents React to Approval of 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for Some

All county vaccination sites are available to administer the third dose starting August 14, and mobile sites will follow suit by mid-week next week. Appointments can be scheduled at sccfreevax.org.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara Countycoronavirusrace for a vaccine
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us