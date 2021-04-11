Vaccination Appointments Available for 16 and Older Alameda County Residents

Appointments for first dose COVID-19 vaccinations are available for Alameda County residents 16 and older and those who work in the county in sectors considered at increased risk of exposure.

Eligible work sectors are janitors, including housecleaners, in any industry; public transit workers, including airport and commercial airlines; emergency services workers; workers in food and agriculture, including restaurants, grocery, convenience stores; and education and childcare workers.

Those who qualify can register for an appointment at Berkeley Public Health's mass vaccination site at 1 Buchanan St. in Albany. Make an appointment online for April 13 at https://curative.com/sites/27825#9/37.8675/-122.2969 Make an appointment online for April 14-16 at https://curative.com/sites/27824#9/37.8675/-122.2969

Once an appointment is scheduled, an email will be sent confirming the date and time. Appointments will be verified with identification at the site. Registrants will not be asked about immigration status. Curative staff will assist with scheduling a second dose appointment in the post-vaccination holding area after the shot is given.

For technical support or assistance scheduling an appointment, call Curative Inc. at (888) 702-9042.