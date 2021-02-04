race for a vaccine

With Increased Vaccine Supply, Are More People Getting Second Dose?

Governor says state is expected to get 1 million more doses this week

By Bob Redell

Gov. Gavin Newsom says California is expected to receive another million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, and that means more people should be getting their second doses.

So far, the numbers of second doses administered across various Bay Area counties appears rather small. Here's a breakdown for six counties:

  • Santa Clara County: 48,422
  • Contra Costa County: 24,480
  • San Francisco: 19,127
  • San Mateo County 15,083
  • Sonoma County: 9,670
  • Marin County: 5,438

Even after second doses are received for a vaccine that is 95% effective, health experts say it's important to continue wearing a mask and maintaining social distance, as it’s not clear whether those who have been vaccinated can still transmit the virus.

Local

San Jose 2 hours ago

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Busy Road in South San Jose: Police

In the Weeds 12 hours ago

Half Moon Bay Cannabis Company Under Investigation for Farmworker Wage Allegations

There are also questions about whether the new variants of the virus could make the vaccines less effective.

This article tagged under:

race for a vaccinecoronavirusBay Area
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us