With Increased Vaccine Supply, Are More People Getting Second Dose?

Gov. Gavin Newsom says California is expected to receive another million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, and that means more people should be getting their second doses.
So far, the numbers of second doses administered across various Bay Area counties appears rather small. Here's a breakdown for six counties:
- Santa Clara County: 48,422
- Contra Costa County: 24,480
- San Francisco: 19,127
- San Mateo County 15,083
- Sonoma County: 9,670
- Marin County: 5,438
Even after second doses are received for a vaccine that is 95% effective, health experts say it's important to continue wearing a mask and maintaining social distance, as it’s not clear whether those who have been vaccinated can still transmit the virus.
There are also questions about whether the new variants of the virus could make the vaccines less effective.