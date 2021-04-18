coronavirus

Race to Secure a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Continues for Bay Area Residents

By Sergio Quintana

Finding appointments for COVID-19 vaccine shots is still a little bit of a challenge for some parts of the Bay Area. But there are plenty to be found if you're willing to do some hunting and driving.

Public officials like San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney have been taking to social media this past weekend to direct people to different websites.

There’s also a light at the end of the tunnel as new appointments are also opening across the Bay Area.

Though with that good news, comes a concerning new trend that could signal a potential fourth wave in the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana explains in the video above.

