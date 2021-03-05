Race to Vaccinate: 10 Bay Area ZIP Codes Prioritized by the State

California is setting aside 40% of all COVID-19 vaccine doses for people who live in vulnerable ZIP codes with high infection rates and low incomes.

Ten of those ZIP codes are in the Bay Area: two are in San Francisco, one is in Contra Costa County, three are in Alameda County and four are in Solano County.

The ZIP codes are determined by income, education level and access to health care.

If you live in one of these areas, your county should start sending more doses to local vaccination sites.

If you have registered on myturn.ca.gov and you are eligible to receive the vaccine based on your age, job or health conditions, then you will receive a text message with an access code to make an appointment.

The state says text messages for the new targeted clinics might not start until the end of March.