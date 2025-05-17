Racers to trek across SF for ‘Bay to Breakers' this weekend

Imagine the temperature is in the low 50s. The wind is blowing 15-25 mph. Would you be naked outdoors in such conditions?

Almost certainly, some people will be in the buff Sunday morning -- despite the forecast for cold and windy conditions -- among 20,000 people in the annual Bay to Breakers race. It's a tradition.

The first wave of runners will be released at 8 a.m. at the starting line of Howard Street and Main Street, near the Embarcadero in downtown San Francisco.

The runners proceed along Howard Street to 9th Street, to Hayes Street, to Fell Street, and through Golden Gate Park on John F. Kennedy Drive.

The finish is 1000 Great Highway, where the Pacific crashes onto Ocean Beach. The finish line closes at 1 p.m.

The route essentially cuts the city from east to west. There are only two north-south crossing points during the race, at Crossover Drive in Golden Gate Park and the Embarcadero.

The race is perhaps best known for the wacky costumes it brings out. Cartoon characters are a perennial favorite. One year there were dancing Ruth Bader Ginsburgs. A line of salmon -- heading in the opposite direction of the racers -- swam upstream. Dinosaurs. Elvis. Caterpillars. Bees. Robots. Lots of tulle. Part of the fun is to spy something no one has seen before.