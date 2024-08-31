Racist graffiti found at San Francisco youth center

A youth center in San Francisco's Lakeview neighborhood was found defaced with racist graffiti.

City leaders, police and the program's direct in response on Friday said the hateful vandalism will not be tolerated.

"Coming here to find out walls had been defaced at a place where children thrive was disappointing," Youth 1st Executive Director Renard Monroe said Friday alongside city leaders at the Merced Heights Playground. "My eyes are red because this is something I put my whole life's work into."

Monroe was joined by city and department leaders on Friday to stand in solidarity to denounce the vandalism.

"That was in fact a hate crime," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said. "No question."

Jenkins was among those who addressed the crowd.

"We will do everything to make sure that the person or persons responsible for this are held accountable," Jenkins said.

While police are still looking to identify suspects, Supervisor Asha Safai, who represents the district, pointed out a recent confrontation between the center director and a person who showed up with a dog. He said the woman got upset and responded with a racial slur when told to take her dog to the dog play area.

Police said it is unclear if the two incidents are related.