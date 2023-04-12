Messages in Alleged Racist Texts Case Involving Antioch Police ‘Renders One Speechless'

Defense Attorney Carmela Caramagno said she is shocked, saddened and outraged at the text messages 17 Antioch police officers exchanged with one another while investigating her client and three other defendants.

NBC Bay Area on Wednesday obtained 14 pages of texts in which officers expressed excitement about shooting rubber bullets in the days leading up to the take down of four murder suspects.

"It's shocking, it renders one speechless," Caramagno said. "The behavior of the officers is indescribable."

During the stakeout of suspects, Officer Eric Rombough texted "sooo many Black people." Officer Johnathan Adams replied, "Bro they all look the same." Rombough responded "Tell me about it. I feel like I'm at the zoo."

After suspects were arrested, officers shared photos of two of the suspects' injuries that were taken of in the hospital.

"I field goal kicked his head," texted Rombough. "I tried to knock him unconscious. And he got muzzle stumped six times before he gave us his hands." An unnamed person texted back "glad you're having fun babe."

The aunt of one of the suspects targeted in the texts said the officers' behavior has been swept under the rug for far too long.

"As far as the officers you don't go around doing dirty and think the dirt can't come back your way," said Lisa Baker, Terryonn Pugh's aunt.

Caramagno said the texts show none of the officers involved belong in law enforcement.

"None of them should have that kind of power over another human being," Caramagno said. "Because they lacked the basic humanity one would expect from a stranger on the street let alone a law enforcement officer. Do I think it's appropriate to dismiss this case against these young men under these circumstances? Yes."

