Racist, Vulgar Rant Disrupts Easter Service at San Jose Church

Easter Sunday service took a racist and vulgar turn on the Zoom link for Grace Baptist Church in San Jose.

Rev. George Oliver said what happened hurt.

"To have a flagrant display of white supremacy at the most progressive church in San Jose is unconscionable," he said.

Church member Barbara Taft said she heard and saw it all.

"Putting together some pretty evil sentences about hating people in various ethnic groups," she said. "Turning his back to the camera and lowering his pants and mooning the camera."

Eventually, someone at the outdoor service silenced the hateful guest.

Oliver is in the process of filing a police report and calling on Zoom to track down the offenders and to restrict their access.

"We did not invite that into our church," Oliver said. "That platform allowed that to happen."

In a statement, Zoom said it takes disruptions seriously and, where appropriate, works closely with law enforcement authorities.

There is a GoFundMe campaign for Grace Baptist to help pay for security.

"It made me more sad than angry," Taft said.

Taft said she's praying for the three boys who brought so much hate to a church where everyone is welcome.

"Your actions and your words showed that you have no respect for anyone and you also have no self respect," she said. "That's very sad."

The hate speech incident comes four months after a deadly stabbing inside the church – violence that erupted as the congregation worked to help the homeless.