Rain Continues, With Thunderstorms Possible in East Bay, South Bay

A storm that produced about a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain across much of the Bay Area continued Monday, with a potential for brief heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in some areas.

The forecast is for between one-tenth of an inch and 1 inch of rain Monday in the region, with thunderstorms possible south of Silicon Valley and in the interior areas of the East Bay, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service issued updates on rain totals and forecasts early Monday morning.

Coastal areas received the most rain thus far, with Big Sur and the Santa Cruz Mountains receiving about 2 inches.

Flash flood watches continue until 8 p.m. Monday for the Colorado and Dolan burn scars -- located, respectively, north and south of Big Sur -- due to the potential of briefly heavy rain.