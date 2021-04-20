Rain Could Return to the Bay Area This Upcoming Weekend

Bay Area residents, keep your fingers crossed.

Much-needed rain could return to the region late this weekend and early next week, weather forecasters say.

The National Weather Service on Monday said it's tracking "chances for substantial rain" on Sunday and Monday.

We're looking at chances for substantial rain next Sunday into Monday. Here's one model's forecast for that time period. #Cawx #RainPlease pic.twitter.com/DXStH4H74M — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) April 19, 2021

NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall said by 11 a.m. Tuesday, rain totals could be close to an inch in some spots in the North Bay, with lower amounts elsewhere.

By Monday night, at least a foot of snow could accumulate in some locations across the Sierra Nevada, she added.

With several days to go, the weather models could change. Keep an eye on NBC Bay Area's weather page for the latest updates.

I don't want to jinx it but Sunday has the first decent chance of rain we've seen in a long time! Not one but two lows and a dip in the jet stream may bring some much needed rain. Check in on Today in the Bay for the update. pic.twitter.com/L4OOUT6uoO — Kari Hall (@KariHallWeather) April 20, 2021

Weather give and take: rain chances late week into early next week (Euro model), then taking moisture away as strong high pressure could follow. Bottom line... hoping that rain (and mtn snow) materializes first. Fires off to an early start all around. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pGpOUqQcuK — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) April 20, 2021