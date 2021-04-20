weather

Rain Could Return to the Bay Area This Upcoming Weekend

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bay Area residents, keep your fingers crossed.

Much-needed rain could return to the region late this weekend and early next week, weather forecasters say.

The National Weather Service on Monday said it's tracking "chances for substantial rain" on Sunday and Monday.

NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall said by 11 a.m. Tuesday, rain totals could be close to an inch in some spots in the North Bay, with lower amounts elsewhere.

By Monday night, at least a foot of snow could accumulate in some locations across the Sierra Nevada, she added.

With several days to go, the weather models could change. Keep an eye on NBC Bay Area's weather page for the latest updates.

