More Rain, Downed Trees, Power Outages in the South Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains

People in the South Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains had to contend with heavy rain, falling trees and power outages on Tuesday as the latest storm moved through the region.

In the Santa Cruz Mountains, some people haven't had electricity for five days. Crews have been working to remove trees and cut branches while others try to get the power back on.

RJ Delander said he and his family went four days without power after a tree came crashing down, narrrowly missing his home.

"It took out the whole street, took out the power lines," he said. "My wife said the next thing she saw was things were popping, the fridge blew up, the receptacle behind our laundry blew up, a few other things. She looked out the window and the tree was on fire."

It hasn't been all bad news. Dan Wallace said he woke up to a pleasant surprise.

"It snowed," he said. "It's been probably 12 years since we've had this much snow in the mountains."

But Wallace said driving in the storms hasn't been a gift at all.

"The potholes are probably 6 inches deep, big," he said. "Your whole car will disappear in them."

In Sunnyvale, wet weather led to spinouts and toppled trees off Highway 85. The heavy rain also flooded bike paths.

Some responded by cleaning out gutters before the next wave of rain while others embraced the wild weather.