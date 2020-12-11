Rain Expected to Return to Bay Area Starting Late Friday

Rain, rain, on the way.

Weather officials say, yes, there is measurable rainfall expected across most of the Bay Area starting late Friday into Saturday and Sunday. But it may not be much.

Light to moderate rain is expected to first develop over the North Bay around sunset Friday before spreading southward through the night, the National Weather Service said. Much of the region is expected to be wet by Saturday morning.

Coastal mountains likely will see more of the forecasted precipitation than valley floors and inland areas, and the rain is expected to taper off in the afternoon hours Saturday, forecasters said.

Rain chances then increase from north to south late Saturday night into Sunday morning, with the best chances for precipitation again along the coastal ranges and in the North Bay, the weather service said.

High temperatures likely won't get out of the 50s across most of the region this weekend as the system is moving southeast from the Gulf of Alaska, weather officials said.

Conditions will begin to dry out by Sunday night.