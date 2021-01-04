Rain, Gusty Winds Expected Across Bay Area

Periods of light to moderate rain are forecast in the Bay Area Monday, before drier conditions return Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Overcast and rainy skies accompany daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s throughout the region.

Chances of rain will subside Monday night, as overnight lows reach the mid 40s in San Francisco, the upper 30s in San Jose and Walnut Creek areas, and the low 30s in Sonoma's region.

As dry weather is forecast for Tuesday, active weather patterns continue throughout the week and will bring more rain Wednesday and Friday.