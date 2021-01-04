bay area weather

Rain, Gusty Winds Expected Across Bay Area

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Periods of light to moderate rain are forecast in the Bay Area Monday, before drier conditions return Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Overcast and rainy skies accompany daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s throughout the region.

Chances of rain will subside Monday night, as overnight lows reach the mid 40s in San Francisco, the upper 30s in San Jose and Walnut Creek areas, and the low 30s in Sonoma's region.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Deadline to Apply for California's First Round of Small Business Grants is Jan. 8

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Post-Holiday Virus Surge Could Max Out Bay Area ICU Capacity

As dry weather is forecast for Tuesday, active weather patterns continue throughout the week and will bring more rain Wednesday and Friday.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherBay AreaRAIN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us