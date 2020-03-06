Rain on the Way! Showers Likely Late Friday Into Saturday

The dried-out Bay Area finally will be getting some rain starting late Friday and into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front approaching from the Northwest is expected to bring light showers to parts of the Bay Area by Friday evening, and the bulk of the rain is expected to arrive Saturday morning, starting in the North Bay and moving southward across the region, forecasters said.

Steadier rain will dissipate into spotty showers by Saturday afternoon and evening, weather officials said.

Rainfall amounts won't be overly impressive, but given the lack of rain in over a month, it will be a welcomed sight, the weather service said.

As of Friday, the Bay Area has had 37 consecutive days without rain, weather officials said, spiking concerns about the return of a drought in the region.