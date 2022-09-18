Rain Returns in the Bay Area

Rain showers hit much of the Bay Area Sunday as it was on and off, with some gusty conditions along the coast.

Along Highway 101, the rain showers soaked roadways and further north in Santa Rosa, a huge tree toppled over damaging a parked car.

The rain caused some power outages in parts of the North Bay.

Near Point Reyes, the park service tweeted this picture of a tree down, calling attention to the wind advisory and the conditions.

At Chase Ace Hardware Gift and Garden in San Rafael, the supplies for the rain were in demand. A big change from what people were looking to buy just a few weeks ago.

“We had to transition from A/C units to flood control products. During the heat wave, we sold upwards of 23 large portable A/C units one day, I think we sold eight lot of tarps,” said store manager Gavin Whitis.

At the Mill Valley Fall Arts Festival, there were some who bundled up and came out, but the rain did put a bit of a damper on things.

“All of our artists were here about half did leave last night and it was specifically because they didn’t want their art to be negatively impacted by the weather we had a lot of fiber art we have a lot of clothing we have certain types of art that can’t get wet like paintings,” said Sarah Tipple, an artist liaison for the Mill Valley Fall Arts Festival.

“They are a little heartbroken because its a lot of work to make it here but everyone had such a good a good day yesterday i think everyone feels pretty good about it,” said publicist Karin Conn.

And as many people pointed out, they sorely need the rain.