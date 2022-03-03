Rain Returns to Bay Area Along With Colder Temperatures

Rain returned to the Bay Area on Thursday, starting with fairly significant downpours in the North Bay in the early morning.

Wet conditions started Thursday morning north of San Francisco, with spotty showers expected across other parts of the region starting in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Daytime highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s, with overnight lows expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Scattered showers are expected to continue Friday and Saturday, according to the weather service.

Wind gusts could reach 50 miles per hour Friday along the coast north and south of San Francisco Bay, according to a wind advisory issued early Thursday morning by the National Weather Service.

The advisory is for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for a long stretch of coastline, from about Sea Ranch in northern Sonoma County south to about Davenport just north of Santa Cruz.

Northerly winds are expected from 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

Winds are expected to be strongest in San Francisco and Half Moon Bay and to ease slightly as they move inland.

This cold front is starting out with a bang! Several lightning strikes on #StormRanger near Concord and over the Delta. pic.twitter.com/T5oWK1nyls — Kari Hall (@KariHallWeather) March 3, 2022