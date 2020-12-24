Rain Returns to Bay Area Christmas Day, Then More Sunday

Get ready for a wet Christmas.

Widespread rain is expected to move into the Bay Area on Friday into early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. That will be followed by another round of rain Sunday afternoon into Monday.

Rain could start up in Sonoma County on Christmas morning then spread across the rest of the North Bay region and into San Francisco and the East Bay by afternoon, continuing to spread southward, weather officials said.

The brunt of the storm is expected to arrive Friday evening and night, with rain diminishing by Saturday morning, the weather service said. Rainfall totals are estimated to be half an inch to 1.5 inches across the North Bay, with the higher totals across coastal ranges and peaks.

On average, about 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch is expected regionwide.

The weather service said the potential for debris flows seems rather limited as the heavy rain should not last long over recent burn areas.

More rain is expected to arrive Sunday and last into Monday, the weather service said.