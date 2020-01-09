Rain Returns to Parts of Bay Area For Morning Commute

Bay Area commuters will face rain and gusty winds Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the region, weather officials said.

Rain will develop early Thursday morning in the North Bay and quickly spread south, dropping light to moderate amounts of precipitation.

No more than a quarter of an inch is expected on average in lower elevations, while the coastal hills are forecast to get an average of a half an inch. Rain will end at about noon, followed by wind and cool temperatures, weather officials said.

Thursday night and Friday morning are forecast to be cold and clear with lows in the 30s for many areas except for the cities, which are expected to drop into the 40s.

The system also is bringing more snow to the Sierra Nevada in the Lake Tahoe region, forecasters said.

Friday will be cool and dry, but residents can expect the King Tides to arrive in the morning. The tides, along with wind and light rain, will bring nuisance flooding Saturday morning to The Embarcadero, around San Francisco Bay and the coast.

Weather officials expect the rain to end Saturday morning and the rest of the weekend to be dry, but cool. More light rain may impact the region early next week.