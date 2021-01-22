Rain Returns to the Bay Area Along With Cold Temperatures

Rain was back in the Bay Area early Friday and was expected to continue for much of the day before giving way to dry and cold conditions Friday night into Saturday, according to weather forecasters.

Widely scattered showers were expected across the region Friday morning and will continue through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Isolated thunderstorms and hail are possible, and rainfall becomes heavier later in the morning and into the afternoon, the weather service said.

High temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s in most areas, and after the rain dissipates Friday night, the overnight lows are expected to drop into the 30s to lower 40s, with possible freezing temperatures in some of the interior valleys, the weather service said.

The next system will arrive Sunday into Monday, with colder air and widespread rainfall. With that system, snow levels in the Bay Area could drop below 2,000 feet, forecasters said.