Rain Returns to the Bay Area

The rain returned to the Bay Area Saturday.
Rain is expected to continue Saturday night as the forecast calls for likely showers with lows in the mid 40s. Overnight lows will range mostly in the 40s.
According to meteorologist Rob Mayeda, Sunday's forecast will be a cool, blustery finish to the weekend with scattered showers. There's also a chance for an isolated thundershower before skies clear and shower chances heading into Sunday evening.
