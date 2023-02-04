Rain Returns to the Bay Area

The rain returned to the Bay Area Saturday.

Rain is expected to continue Saturday night as the forecast calls for likely showers with lows in the mid 40s. Overnight lows will range mostly in the 40s.

According to meteorologist Rob Mayeda, Sunday's forecast will be a cool, blustery finish to the weekend with scattered showers. There's also a chance for an isolated thundershower before skies clear and shower chances heading into Sunday evening.

Satellite imagery shows three cloud bands associated with the system that's coming through. Expect rain showers to continue through the evening hours, with the main band late this evening and showers persisting through Sunday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/BVK0foGrTI — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 4, 2023