Fans Line Up Ahead of Raising Cane's Bay Area Debut in Oakland

Fans lined up early Thursday for the grand opening of the Bay Area's first Raising Cane’s.

The fast food joint known for its chicken fingers was set to open at 8430 Edgewater Drive in Oakland at 9 a.m., but some fans were lined up hours earlier perhaps in anticipation of receiving free food or other rewards for being the first.

Some fans even camped out overnight.

"We've seen a Facebook post saying we're expecting a T-shirt," Oakland resident Manuel Gonzalez said. "But mostly just we're here for the chicken ... and hopefully a cool T-shirt to go with it. I'm excited. I'm just glad it's in Oakland."

Gonzalez added that he would be ordering the chicken tenders with bread and fries.

Meanwhile, company executives were equally excited to be in the Bay Area.

"We're beyond thrilled to bring Raising Cane's to The Town and can’t wait to share our ONE LOVE with local Oakland 'Caniacs,'" Area Leader of Restaurants Chris Esteban said in a statement.

The Oakland location won't be the one and only Raising Cane's in the Bay Area.

"Cane's is launching a wave of expansion in the Bay Area this next year and Oakland is the first scheduled, so there’s a lot of excitement around our grand opening," Esteban stated.

The company said it's hiring more than 200 local crewmembers in advance of the Oakland opening. Positions range from crew to management. People interested in applying are encouraged to text RCJOBS to 97211 or visit workatcanes.com.