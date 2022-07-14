Raising Cane's Fans Flock to New Location in Oakland

Chicken finger fanatics flocked to Oakland on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of a Raising Cane's.

The fast food chain's newest location at 8430 Edgewater Drive is its first in the heart of the Bay Area. It also has locations in Vacaville, Davis and Stockton.

Some fans of the chain, known as "Caniacs," showed up at the Oakland location before the crack of dawn and waited for hours to be among the first in line for the grand opening.

Later in the day, cars lined up for the two-lane drive-thru were seen spilling out into a parking lot.

The Bay Area's first Raising Cane’s is open for business! And it's drawn quite the crowd. https://t.co/ZGq8oCE3Lq pic.twitter.com/rIy2zLIHIX — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) July 14, 2022

The Louisiana-based company has more than 700 restaurants nationwide and is quickly spreading across California.

The chain plans to open two more locations in Berkeley and Hayward later this year.