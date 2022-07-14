Oakland

Raising Cane's Fans Flock to New Location in Oakland

The chicken finger chain's Oakland restaurant is located at 8430 Edgewater Drive

By NBC Bay Area staff

Raising Cane's location in Oakland.
NBC Bay Area

Chicken finger fanatics flocked to Oakland on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of a Raising Cane's.

The fast food chain's newest location at 8430 Edgewater Drive is its first in the heart of the Bay Area. It also has locations in Vacaville, Davis and Stockton.

Some fans of the chain, known as "Caniacs," showed up at the Oakland location before the crack of dawn and waited for hours to be among the first in line for the grand opening.

Later in the day, cars lined up for the two-lane drive-thru were seen spilling out into a parking lot.

The Louisiana-based company has more than 700 restaurants nationwide and is quickly spreading across California.

The chain plans to open two more locations in Berkeley and Hayward later this year.

