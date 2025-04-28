Hundreds to rally at state Capitol for renters' protections

Hundreds of renters plan to rally Monday at the state Capitol in Sacramento to demand better tenants' protections.

The rally is in support of AB 1157, the California Affordable Rent Act, which would lower how much a landlord could raise rent per year and expand those protections to renters of single-family homes.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The bill also would make those protections permanent.

State Assemblyman Ash Kalra of San Jose, who authored the bill, says renters make up about half of the population in a state where existing law allows rent increases of hundreds of dollars at a time.

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.