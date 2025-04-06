San Francisco

Thousands rally in San Francisco as part of national ‘Hands Off!' demonstrations

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thousands of demonstrators rallied in San Francisco's Civic Center on Saturday, expressing frustrations and anger about how President Donald Trump is running the country.

So-called Hands Off! demonstrations were organized for more than 1,200 locations in all 50 states by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LBGTQ+ advocates, veterans and elections activists.

"Our president is golfing and our economy is tanking," said Nicole Stahl of San Francisco. "I've been through seven decades on this planet and it's not supposed to be like this. We’re losing our rights. People are disappearing from our streets, I mean in the US of A."

Demonstrators also criticized actions billionaire Elon Musk has taken as a Trump advisor overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency.

Recently, the Social Security Administration changed how people need to prove their identities in order to collect benefits.

"Resident Trump’s position is clear. He will always protect social security, medicare and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries," the White House said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoTrump AdministrationUS Government
