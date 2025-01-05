‘Rare case': Over $1,000 worth of stolen meat recovered by deputies in Cupertino

Over $1,000 worth of stolen meat was recovered by sheriff's deputies last week in Cupertino in what is being described as a "rare case" by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a Safeway grocery store on Homestead Road after a report that two suspects stole more than $1,000 worth of ribeye and other prime cuts of meat, the sheriff's office said on social media Sunday.

An observant employee outside allegedly witnessed the theft, described the suspects and got the license plate of the suspects' black Toyota Prius, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies apprehended two suspects at the home of the registered car, according to the sheriff's office.

"Both were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail and the meat was recovered. Huge shoutout to the alert Safeway worker. The only thing well-done here is the teamwork!" the sheriff's office posted.

Thanks to Deputy Velasco's quick thinking, the suspects were caught at the home of the registered car. Both were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail & the meat was recovered! Huge shoutout to the alert Safeway worker! The only thing well-done here is the teamwork! (2/2) pic.twitter.com/mkPkoXEAKJ — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) January 5, 2025