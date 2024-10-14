Photos: Rare comet as seen from the Bay Area

First, the northern lights. Now, a rare comet.
October has been a great month for stargazers in the Bay Area.
The latest unique viewing opportunity happened Sunday evening when comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas, bright enough to spot with the naked eye, made a pass over the region.
The comet's orbit only takes it near Earth every 80,000 years.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Don't worry if you didn't see it Sunday night. The comet should be visible through the end of the month, as long as the sky is clear.
Those hoping to spot Tsuchinshan-Atlas should go outside about an hour after sunset and look to the west.