Astronomy

Photos: Rare comet as seen from the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

First, the northern lights. Now, a rare comet.

October has been a great month for stargazers in the Bay Area.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The latest unique viewing opportunity happened Sunday evening when comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas, bright enough to spot with the naked eye, made a pass over the region.

The comet's orbit only takes it near Earth every 80,000 years.

Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas as seen from the Bay Area.
Kaushik Thakkar
Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas as seen from the Bay Area.
Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas as seen from the Bay Area.
David Wagner
Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas as seen from the Bay Area.
Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas as seen from the Bay Area.
Yogesh Lalwani
Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas as seen from the Bay Area.
Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas as seen from the Bay Area.
Tom Chittenden
Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas as seen from the Bay Area.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Don't worry if you didn't see it Sunday night. The comet should be visible through the end of the month, as long as the sky is clear.

Those hoping to spot Tsuchinshan-Atlas should go outside about an hour after sunset and look to the west.

Astronomy Oct 9

A rare comet will brighten the night skies in October

Astronomy Oct 11

See it: Northern lights put on a show in the Bay Area

This article tagged under:

Astronomy
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us