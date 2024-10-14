Photos: Rare comet as seen from the Bay Area

First, the northern lights. Now, a rare comet.

October has been a great month for stargazers in the Bay Area.

The latest unique viewing opportunity happened Sunday evening when comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas, bright enough to spot with the naked eye, made a pass over the region.

The comet's orbit only takes it near Earth every 80,000 years.

Successful view of Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) from @nbcbayarea look west and to the upper right of Venus #CAwx #Comet #CometAtlas pic.twitter.com/1ARl91EkzU — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) October 14, 2024

We saw the comet tonight! 💫 7:35 pm off 280.

Tsuchinshan-ATLAS Comet only comes around every 80,000 years!



- Look West about 45 minutes after sunset.

- Camera on night mode 🌙

- 10 second shutter delay

- Hold the phone steady #comet #ATLAScomet@nbcbayarea @RobMayeda pic.twitter.com/tzxurIkWHB — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) October 14, 2024

Kaushik Thakkar Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas as seen from the Bay Area.

David Wagner Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas as seen from the Bay Area.

Yogesh Lalwani Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas as seen from the Bay Area.

Tom Chittenden Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas as seen from the Bay Area.

Don't worry if you didn't see it Sunday night. The comet should be visible through the end of the month, as long as the sky is clear.

Those hoping to spot Tsuchinshan-Atlas should go outside about an hour after sunset and look to the west.