Rash of Vehicle Break-Ins in Multiple Bay Area Cities

At least 50 cars busted into in Sunnyvale; two teens arrested after chase in string of Fremont break-ins

Police in multiple Bay Area cities are investigating dozens of car break-ins this week.

The latest rash of break-ins occurred late Tuesday night and overnight Wednesday in Sunnyvale, police said. At least 50 cars were broken into in that span, police confirmed Wednesday morning. The exact locations of the break-ins were not immediately known.

In Fremont early Tuesday morning, officers arrested a pair of teens after two simultaneous vehicle chases, police said.

At about 1:05 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Mosaic Apartments where a witness reported seeing a man in a hoodie breaking into cars, police said. When officers arrived, a Mercedes fled the scene in one direction and a Honda CRV in another. The CRV was believed to be stolen, and officers had been searching for it earlier, police said.

The officer chasing the Mercedes could not determine how many suspects were inside and ended the chase due to unsafe driving conditions on southbound Interstate 880 in the area of Auto Mall Parkway, police said.

The driver of the stolen CRV, later identified as a 16-year-old juvenile, led officers on a pursuit through Fremont, Union City and Hayward. Police used a pursuit intervention to disable the car, and the juvenile suspect then fled on foot. He was arrested along with a 19-year-old passenger, police said.

San Jose police also responded and were investigating whether the two in custody were linked to vehicle break-ins in their city earlier this week.

About 30 vehicles in the Sundale area of Fremont were damaged, police said. Fourteen reports were taken at the Mosaic Apartments, and several more break-ins occurred in the area of Bidwell Drive.

