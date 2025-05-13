Why East Bay Regional Parks has issued a rattlesnake advisory

It's springtime, and that means rattlesnakes are surfacing from winter hibernation, prompting East Bay Regional Parks to issue an advisory for hikers and other park visitors.

The increased activity can lead to rattlesnake encounters with people and dogs, especially along park trails and roads, but also in rural and urban areas, the agency says.

East Bay Regional Parks advises visitors to keep in mind snake safety precautions through the spring, summer and fall months.

The agency provided the following rattlesnake safety tips for hikers:

Avoid hiking alone so that you have help in case of an emergency.

Scan the ground ahead of you as you walk, jog, or ride.

Stay on trails and avoid walking in tall grass.

Look carefully around and under logs and rocks before sitting down.

Listen for the buzz of a rattlesnake’s rattle warning you it is there.

Avoid placing your hands or feet in places where you cannot see clearly.

For maximum safety, consider keeping your dog on a leash.

For more tips and information on what to do when encountering rattlesnakes and snakes in general, visit the East Bay Regional Parks website.