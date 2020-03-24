Real Estate Firm Hosts Emergency Blood Drive in Redwood City

A real estate investment firm is teaming with the American Red Cross to hold an emergency blood drive Tuesday in Redwood City.

Longfellow Real Estate Partners was hosting the blood drive at Bayshore Technology Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a company news release. The firm said 4,000 blood drives have been canceled resulting in 113,000 units lost nationwide since the coronavirus outbreak emerged in the U.S.

The Red Cross added there is a critical, urgent need for blood donations.

Centers for Disease Control guidelines for social distancing and precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of all employees, volunteers and donors will be enforced, officials said.

Bayshore Technology Park is located at 1300 Island Drive, Redwood City.