Real ID deadline approaching

It’s about two weeks left before TSA starts enforcing Real IDs at U.S. airports. There are also long lines at the DMV in the Bay Area and in California as people scramble to get their Real IDs.

For anyone who don’t have a Real ID starting May 7, they should additional screening when they are going through TSA at the airport.

TSA estimates that 81% of people nationwide who travel are ready for real ID enforcement. On average, TSA screens 2.5 to 2.6 million people daily. In California, the TSA said about half of the public has a Real ID.

