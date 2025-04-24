California

Real ID deadline approaching

By Jocelyn Moran

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s about two weeks left before TSA starts enforcing Real IDs at U.S. airports. There are also long lines at the DMV in the Bay Area and in California as people scramble to get their Real IDs.

For anyone who don’t have a Real ID starting May 7, they should additional screening when they are going through TSA at the airport.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

TSA estimates that 81% of people nationwide who travel are ready for real ID enforcement. On average, TSA screens 2.5 to 2.6 million people daily. In California, the TSA said about half of the public has a Real ID.

Jocelyn Moran has more in the video above.

news Mar 4

Real ID deadline approaching in May

air travel Dec 11, 2024

Real ID deadline coming in 2025. Here's what to know

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

California
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us