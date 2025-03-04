Real ID deadline approaching in May

After years of delays, the deadline to get a Real ID is fast approaching.

Federal transportation officials plan to enforce the Real ID requirement to fly domestically starting May 7.

For years, government agencies have run into challenges enforcing the requirement. As of this week, there are no plans for another extension.

That means a regular ID will no longer be accepted when boarding commercial flights starting in May.

If you don't have a Real ID, you can start the process online with the Department of Motor Vehicles, but you must go in person to complete your application.