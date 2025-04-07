Real ID effective date is one month away

The date is approaching in which U.S. travelers must have a Real ID if they want to fly. The new rule takes effect May 7.

The effective date has been pushed back multiple times, but if it sticks this time, it means those who want or need to fly must have a Real ID if they want to board a plane.

A Real ID also will be required for entrance into some federal facilities.

The Real ID rule was passed in 2005, four years after the 9/11 attacks, in order to standardize identification documents.

Here are the requirements.

"You need a passport or passport card or birth certificate to prove ID," AAA spokesperson Doug Johnson said. "If you don’t have that, you may have a permanent resident card or a foreign passport card that will work and also need to prove you're a California resident. To do that you need two documents like a utility bill or bank statement, something that says your name or address and also your Social Security number."

Those who don't have a Real ID by May 7 can use a passport or passport card to travel by air.