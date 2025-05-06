air travel

Beware of scammers as Real ID takes effect soon

The Real ID requirement takes effect Wednesday and scammers are using that urgency to try to get people to give up their personal information

By NBC Bay Area staff

Wednesday is the deadline to obtain a Real ID, which you will need to fly within the United States if you don't have a passport.

Officials are warning the public to be aware of scammers using that urgency in tricking people to give up their personal information.

James Chatwani, a cyber strategist at GuidePoint Security, said scammers are upping their game by using artificial intelligence and deepfakes to send out more legitimate-appearing requests for information.

Remember that the DMV will never ask for your information via phone, email or text, and Chatwani said to remind your children and parents of that.

"All Real ID applications and processes will be handled in person at your local DMV," Chatwani said. "And so that in and of itself is a red flag if you're actually being asked to submit anything not in person."

