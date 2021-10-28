Recent Gun Violence Rattles SF's Haight-Ashbury Neighborhood

A shootout in San Francisco's popular Haight-Ashbury district leaves a community riddled with bullet holes and fear.

The bullet holes in some homes and businesses in the neighborhood showed a reminder of what police said was a shootout between rival gangs in two cars last week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I hear like ‘pop pop’ and then the car goes somewhere,” said Oscar Jackson, a witness.

Jackson told NBC Bay Area Thursday that he was working on the third level of a scaffolding at Haight and Lyon when a bullet got close.

“The owner of the apartment told me that a bullet was in my apartment on the second floor. I was on the third floor,” he added.

A bullet penetrated Hannah Lieberknecht's building. She said it ended up in her neighbor's dresser next to their babies changing table.

“The dresser was next to changing table. They have a newborn baby,” she said.

A window at Ritual Coffee was also shattered by gunfire.

At a community safety meeting Thursday, police said officers located one of the cars involved in the shootout. They said a victim who arrived at the hospital on their own is in critical condition.

Police added a drive-by shooting at Haight and Buchannan on Saturday may be related to the shootout.

The street violence intervention program staff said they are working to de-escalate tension in the community.

Witnesses to the shootout said they would like to see more police on the street.

San Francisco police’s Golden Gate Division Park Station captain Chris Pedrini told NBC Bay Area that the department doesn’t have enough officers.

“In June, we had many officers retire," he said. "With the vaccine mandates, department-wide we lost about 100 officers to that. So, our staffing numbers are tight right now."

Police said no arrests have been made.