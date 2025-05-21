Family searching for answers after Recology mechanic died on job in San Francisco

The family of a Recology mechanic who died on the job in San Francisco said they still have not been told what happened.

Family members shared pictures with NBC Bay Area of Alfredo Romero Jr., and said he worked in the industry for 40 years.

Cal/OSHA is investigating Romero's death last Friday at the San Francisco recycling facility.

Recology said it is working with authorities, but so far has not released any details of the accident.

Romero's daughter, Michelle Romero, released the following statement, saying in part "It was a complete shock when I got the call. He should have never died at work that day. It is our sincere hope that all the lessons this horror can teach are actually learned, so that it never happens to anyone else. We are truly devastated."